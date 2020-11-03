The Director of Finance at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has filed a suit at the Kumasi High Court, asking for an injunction to be placed on a decision by the hospital’s board to replace him whilst on leave.

According to Elvis Kusi, the hospital declared his office vacant with an advertisement in the October 6 edition of the Daily Graphic newspaper.

This was after he was asked to proceed on leave by management.

In a letter intercepted by Luv News, dated October 22, 2020, and signed by Board Chairman, Ambassador Effah-Apenteng, the hospital asked Mr. Kusi to take his 36 days mandatory leave effective Monday, November 2.

“At the 39th meeting of the 5th Board held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, the Board reached a decision to let you proceed on your outstanding annual leave of 36 working days for the year 2020.

“I am therefore by this letter conveying to you the decision of the board and requesting you to proceed on your 2020 annual leave effective Monday, November 02, 2020. Your 36 working days leave ends on Tuesday, December 22, 2020,” the letter read.

But lawyers for the Director of Finance believe the circumstances are not lawful, hence the decision to file the injunction.

Meanwhile judgment on the issue is expected to be given on November 5.