Residents of Tinkong Apau in the Eastern Region are overjoyed following the provision of potable water in the community.

It would be recalled that Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem’s Beyi W’ano social segment shed light on the lack of potable water for the inhabitants of the community.

This had been their plight for years as they were forced to share their only source of water in the area with animals.

In a bid to rally support for the provision of potable water for the inhabitants, show host Chief Jerry Forson on Wednesday launched the #Boreholes for Tinkong Apau now.

A worker of a borehole company based in the community, who only gave his name as Mr Kwame, assured Chief Jerry Forson that he will help construct a borehole for the community.

On the word of Mr Kwame, Chief Jerry Forson visited the community to ascertain if he had indeed started the construction of the borehole.

And as promised, Mr Kwame and the borehole company on Tuesday, November 10, commenced the process for the construction of a borehole in the community.

Videos captured by the Adom team showed water flowing from beneath the earth at an easily accessible location in the community.

Workers were seen working tirelessly to ensure that the community gets a borehole.

Assemblyman for the area, Samuel Abokye, expressed gratitude to the Adom FM team and the borehole company for the kind gesture done the community.

According to him, that was the first phase as work was still ongoing to get a borehole for the community.

Meanwhile, there is still a clarion call from CJ for listeners and well-meaning Ghanaians to support the construction of a second mechanised borehole.

Donations can be sent to mobile money number 0556614196.

When the work is done, the documentary will be put together by the Adom FM team and will be aired on Adom TV for our viewers to watch.

