The lover of a pharmacist mistaken for a doctor – who went viral for crying in a consulting room over broken heart – has broken her silence.

To bring an end to the various stories which have circulated on the incident, the said lady, identified as Ewurama, has reacted in a self-taken video.

Despite admitting she called off the relationship of eight years, she claims she never expected her lover to break down emotionally.

She added her reputation has been dented with a ‘slay queen’ tag which does not befit her, and as such, is begging Ghanaians to address her by her name.

Ewurama also pleaded with Ghanaians to help her reach her ex-lover who has refused to talk to her or return her calls.

“I really really love him, I am sorry for what happened. I need someone to convince him to answer his calls,” she said amid sobbing.