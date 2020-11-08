A young man, identified by social media users as a doctor, who was captured crying uncontrollably, has found his voice.

The young man went viral for breaking down in a consulting room over broken heart.

In a latest video detailing what happened on that fateful day and prior, the ‘doctor’ cleared the notion he is actually a pharmacy technologist.

He confessed he was indeed ditched by his lover identified as Ewurama, whom he has dated for eight years.

He recounted how unprovoked, the said lover ditched him over a “minor issue which I never expected to result in this”.

His tears and plight which have gone viral are not his concern, compared to the ‘slayqueen’ tag Ghanaians have put on his ex-lover.

The pharmacist added following the news, several calls have been made by the lover’s parents to redeem her reputation.

He also rubbished claims he took care of Ewurama’s education and other expenses.