The Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the recruitment of medical officers and dentists who have completed their housemanship and have been verified by the Medical and Dental Council.

In a statement released on Thursday, March 7, 2024, the MoH said the recruitment process will kick off on Monday, March 11, 2024.

It has been explicitly clarified by the Ministry that no charges will be imposed for recruitment or placement. As such, applicants are strongly advised against making any payments throughout the procedure.

The deadline for submitting applications is set for Friday, March 15, 2024.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to use only the MoH’s online application portal for submission and to promptly report any instances of fee requests to the Chief Director.

Below is the full statement

