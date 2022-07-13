An anesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a cesarean may have assaulted two other mothers on the same day.

Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, has been arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed inserting his manhood into the mouth of a heavily sedated woman in labour at Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.

After 10 minutes of his manhood in the woman’s mouth, Giovanni takes out wipes and wipes the woman’s mouth and covers his private parts.

The woman’s husband was ordered to leave the room without being able to see his newborn baby and only found out what had happened to his wife when he recognized the doctor on TV after his arrest.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said delegate Barbara Lomba, who is tasked with investigating the case.

The woman told the family that she thought she was hallucinating at the time of the attack.

Mr. Bezerra completed his training as a specialist in anesthesia just two months ago.

Hospital staff were reportedly concerned about the amount of medication he was administering to his patients and installed a secret camera to see what he was up to.

They were horrified to see him sexually assaulting the woman while other doctors performed the cesarean section on her less than a meter away behind a surgical curtain.

But staff who recorded the rape said the doctor had already performed two similar procedures that day, with police investigating whether those two women were also victims of an assault.

At the second operation on Sunday, staff said Giovanni “wears an open cloak over himself that widens his silhouette and positions himself so that no one could see the patient from the neck up either.”

With most cesareans, the woman is not fully sedated during the procedure, but the women who were put under the knife earlier in the day said they were completely unconscious during the procedure.

“The only thing I remember from the operation is his voice. He always spoke quietly in my ear, which bothered me,” said one of the patients. “He asked if I was okay.”

Two other people who said they were also Bezerra’s patients have arrived at the police station in Brazil since the allegations broke.

“Giovanni, still positioned towards the patient’s neck and head, began slow back-and-forth movements with his left arm bent,” the witness said, according to G1 Rio de Janeiro.

“From the movement and curvature of the arm, it appeared as if it were holding the patient’s head toward his pelvic region.”

Staff became suspicious because the doctor used so much anesthetic that the mothers were unable to hold their babies after they were born.

Clovis Bersot Munhoz, president of Cremerj Clovis Bersot Munhoz, said the alleged attack was “absurd”.

He is said to have raped the woman while she was undergoing a caesarean section in a Brazilian hospital

The Rio de Janeiro State Health Foundation and the Secretary of State for Health said: “We inform you that an internal investigation is being launched to take administrative action.

“The team at Hospital da Mulher offers full support to the victim and his family.

“This conduct constitutes a criminal offense that must be prosecuted under applicable law.”

Police commended the hospital workers for taking action and recording the crime.

The doctor’s custody hearing was held on Tuesday. He was previously transferred to Benfica prison.