A man, believed to be in his late thirties, has allegedly committed suicide at Juansa, a suburb of the Asante Akyem North district in the Ashanti Region.

Information gathered indicates that the deceased by name Koo Donkor took his own life after he was jilted by his lover of many years.

He was discovered after neighbours raised concerns of not laying sight of him after his usual time of work had passed.

It is for this reason they broke into his room, only to find him hanging dead in his room.

His body has since been retrieved and deposited at the morgue.