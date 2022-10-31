Ghana’s U-23 team, the Black Meteors, have qualified to the next final of the 2023 TotalEnergies African U23 Championship.

Ibrahim Tanko and his side went into the game with a 2-1 advantage in the first leg staged in Maputo.

The advantage was extended just minutes to the end of the first half when Sylvester Simba broke the deadlock for the home side at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

At the start of the second half, Daniel Afriyie who was the scorer of the team’s two goals in Maputo extended the lead, scoring from a spot kick.

Ghana created chances to extend their lead but they failed to take the chances as the game ended 2-0.

The 2-0 win means the Black Meteors won the encounter 4-1 on aggregate and advanced to the next round.

The Black Meteors will come up against the winner of the game between Algeria and DR Congo.