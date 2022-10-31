Award-winning investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure, says the value of the local currency is weightier than President Nana Akufo-Addo’s address to Ghanaians on Sunday.

In a reactionary tweet after the address on Sunday evening, he said, “CONCLUSION: The value of the cedi is far higher than the value of the president’s address.”

Addressing the nation on Sunday evening, President Akufo-Addo admitted to Ghana’s economic crisis, describing it as a ‘historic’ development.

In his delivery, he conceded to the country’s ballooning debt stock, rising inflation, free fall of the local currency, and the depletion of macroeconomic variables.

According to him, the situation is due to many ‘malevolent forces’ which are currently working together.

He, however, reiterated the commitment of government to deal with the present economic decline.

“We are in a crisis, I do not exaggerate when I say so. I cannot find an example in history when so many malevolent forces have come together at the same time.

“But, as we have shown in other circumstances, we shall turn this crisis into an opportunity to resolve not just the short-term, urgent problems, but the long-term structural problems that have bedeviled our economy,” the President said.

In conclusion, the President said he will consistently update Ghanaians regularly on measures by his government to put the economy on a good footing.

But ace journalist, Manasseh Azure, believes the President’s speech was ’empty’.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have also taken to social media to berate the President’s address; describing it as ’empty’.

Others have however lauded his address and praised the measures taken to revive the economy.