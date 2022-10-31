The matchday four games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with three games left to be played on Monday.

Hearts of Oak who have been struggling in the ongoing campaign kicked off the games on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians under Serbian manager, Slavko Matic, recorded their first win of the campaign against Babiani Gold Stars with a 2-1 victory.

In the other games played on Sunday, Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyabour Park pipped Kotoku Royals by a lone goal.

At the Cape Coast Stadium, debutants, Nsoatreman FC hammered Karela United 3-0.

Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dwau suffered a 1-0 defeat against Accra Lions.

Medeama SC at the Akoon Park were also tamed by Aduana Stars as the two-time Ghana Premier League champions secured an all important 1-0 win to maintain their unbeaten start.

Legon Cities at the El Wak Stadium shared spoils with Berekum Chelsea to end the game 1-1.

On Monday, Samartex FC will host Accra Great Olympics at the Cape Coast Stadium.

At the Baba Yara Stadium, King Faisal will welcome their city rivals, Asante Kotoko in the Asante Derby.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium, the Northern Region clubs will clash as debutant, Tamale City host Real Tamale United.

All three games have been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

Aduana Stars sit on top of the log with 10 points. Accra Lions and Berekum Chelsea come 2nd and 3rd with nine and eight points respectively.

Real Tamale United, Tamale City, and King Faisal sit in the relegation zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘