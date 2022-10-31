Netizens have welcomed President Nana Akufo-Addo’s address on the economy with mixed feelings, as they remark that their expectations have not been met.
Ahead of the address which aired at 8pm, Sunday, Ghanaians hoped the President would detail measures taken to beat down the skyrocketing prices of goods and services as well as inflation.
Their hopes were high since the government held a first-hand meeting with stakeholders including the transport operators and GPRTU, market queens, GUTA, organized labour, AGI, Ghana National Chamber of Commerce, Private Enterprise Federation among others.
However, over 11,000 Ghanaians have, via tweets, expressed disappointment, describing the minutes-long address as an abstract.
Their argument presumes that the government took no responsibility for the economic downturn.
