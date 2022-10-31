Netizens have welcomed President Nana Akufo-Addo’s address on the economy with mixed feelings, as they remark that their expectations have not been met.

Ahead of the address which aired at 8pm, Sunday, Ghanaians hoped the President would detail measures taken to beat down the skyrocketing prices of goods and services as well as inflation.

Their hopes were high since the government held a first-hand meeting with stakeholders including the transport operators and GPRTU, market queens, GUTA, organized labour, AGI, Ghana National Chamber of Commerce, Private Enterprise Federation among others.

However, over 11,000 Ghanaians have, via tweets, expressed disappointment, describing the minutes-long address as an abstract.

Their argument presumes that the government took no responsibility for the economic downturn.

Check out some tweets below:

No disrespect intended but Nana Addo didnt say anything. Walaahi — TWO TERTY (@Aboa_Banku1) October 30, 2022

It's a shame and surprising to hear Nana Addo talk about IMF kicking in to help rescue his mess



😂😂😂😂 — Godwin A. Boateng (@popsy_king) October 30, 2022

Everything Nana Addo said in his address is a lie, an insult to the intelligence of Ghanaians and a gross display of arrogance & incompetence.



He took responsibility for nothing and only wanted to come across as that guy who’s on top of issues. He’s living in a fool’s paradise. — Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) October 30, 2022

Nana Addo has reminded me that broke people like complaining that’s why the economy cast. I need to hustle and leave Ghana 🙏🏽 — Dr King Winter (@I_Am_Winter) October 30, 2022

12 measures? 😂 Nana Addo didn't read the speech you wrote for him oo…He read the one with sika mp3 dede😂 pic.twitter.com/sUP7F1WJYW — Raphael Eyram (@RaphaelEyram) October 30, 2022

After listening to Nana Addo's Fellow Ghanaians speech, this is what google has to say. pic.twitter.com/gxnZuQ3CTe — Wofah Kojo  (@kojo_mufasa) October 30, 2022

i used to say “Women dey lie” But bro i mare a mistake. Nana Addo dey lie ooo herh — TWO TERTY (@Aboa_Banku1) October 30, 2022

80 MP’s : The President must fire the finance minister or we won’t accept the budget.



Nana Addo: The finance minister will continue to help in dealings with IMF to secure the loan to help build Ghana.



Ken Ofori Atta to MP’s: Fire me? For here?!!😂 — Dr King Winter (@I_Am_Winter) October 30, 2022

Summary of what President Nana Addo said tonight



– Yes, times are hard!

– Be patriotic and still pay your taxes

– Support the government

– Stop speaking ill of the cedi (sika mpɛ dede)

– IMF will bail us out soon

– New promises

– Government still cares for Ama Ghana 🇬🇭 — NUNGUA (Dr Burna) (@burnaculer) October 30, 2022

The era where you used big big grammar and songs of Solomon to confuse Ghanaians has passed. Everyone saw through Nana Addo and the reaction across is the same.



Akyem Zacchaeus didn’t say anything that we don’t already know. He just wasted our time. pic.twitter.com/DxILSHVvpa — Wofah Kojo  (@kojo_mufasa) October 30, 2022

I think Nana Addo should deliver a live speech and apologize to Ghanaians because this prerecorded speech will not have a positive impact on fuel prices, cedi depreciation and pure water selling at 60pesewas!😭😂😂 —  NERD PAGGE 🇬🇭 (@iamsamuelpagge) October 30, 2022

By this time my French teachers conf cos them no teach we Nana Addo e French for school 😂 — Dr King Winter (@I_Am_Winter) October 30, 2022

In other words Nana Addo is sayinh that, Our noise and Complaints are the reasons why money no Dey the system 🤣 — TWO TERTY (@Aboa_Banku1) October 30, 2022

Nana Addo said we shouldn't talk down on the cedi, like the cedi get emotions.

Emotional Ghana Cedi pic.twitter.com/kd7uFjoAwM — AmpauPrince_ (@AmpauP) October 30, 2022

You listen to Nana Addo at your own peril. No idea, fake assurances, no solutions, delusions.

Without scripts, anything that comes out is filthy communication.

Slangs and inshallah vibes. #JohnMahamaIsTheSolution. — Mawuli Duse-Anthony Ko'🇬🇭🦅 (@DuseKobby) October 30, 2022

Nana Addo said Ghanaians are not paying their taxes well that’s why Ghana is in this economic crisis. Eiiiiii — Dr King Winter (@I_Am_Winter) October 30, 2022

Dear Nana Addo,



You basically blamed us for the economy from not paying taxes and speaking out when we are suffering without accepting responsibility for your bad management.



THIS IS OUR LIVES YOU ARE PLAYING WITH. Very disrespectful and you wasted our time. pic.twitter.com/LEq34JzkAx — 🌼 Daisey💫🌟🪐⚡ (@Daisey_Boateng) October 30, 2022

Kyr3s3 Nana Addo dey do comparative analysis of Ghana with Togo and Ivory Coast.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — 𓃵SALTPOND TIGERWOOD 𓃵 (@Arthurockgh) October 30, 2022