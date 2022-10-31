President Nana Akufo-Addo is full of hopes that the negotiations with the International Monetary Funds (IMF) will be secured by the end of the year.

At a time when Ghana is in an economic crisis, throwing the citizenry into a turmoil, President Akufo-Addo believes the solution lies largely in the aid of the IMF.

The funds, he noted, in his address to the nation on the economy, will resolve the short-term problems as well as provide a backbone for the long-term structural problems that have bedeviled the economy.

“I urge us all to see the decision to go to the International Monetary Fund in this light. We have gone to the Fund to repair, in the short term, our public finances, and restore our balance of payments, whilst we continue to work on the medium to long-term structural changes that are at the heart of our goal of constructing a resilient, robust Ghanaian economy, and building a Ghana Beyond Aid,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo announced in his address that the negotiations are at an advanced stage and going well.

By December, he believes the funding would be secured which will support the implementation of Post COVID-19 Programme for Economic Growth and additional funding to support the 2023 Budget and development programme.