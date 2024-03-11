Four people have died and three others are wounded after being struck by lightning in Mozambique, which is now bracing for Storm Filipo.

The lightning strikes happened in the northern town of Mogincual, in Nampula province.

Meanwhile, the southern and central provinces of Gaza, Inhambane, Sofala and Zambézia have been placed on alert for severe thunderstorms expected later on Monday.

Storm Filipo has now reached the Mozambican coast and could evolve into a severe tropical storm, before dispersing back out to sea.

Increased rainfall has already been recorded and there are fears of mudslides. Boats and vessels are being warned by Mozambique’s National Institute of Meteorology (Inam) to take precautions.

Natural disasters are common in Mozambique, particularly during the rainy and cyclone season which runs between October and April.