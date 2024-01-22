Mozambique coach, Chiquinho Conde has revealed his team will develop a strategy to frustrate Ghana in the game tonight.

The Os Mambas will face the Black Stars in their final Group B game of the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

Despite the difficult start to the tournament, both teams have a chance to progress to the next round.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Conde said his side can exploit Ghana’s vulnerabilities.

“We will play at 200% to win this match,” Conde said at the pre-match press conference.

“We know Ghana hasn’t won a match and understandably are somewhat frustrated and don’t have peace of mind, even though they have some quality. They play with the motivation of the fans also. We will try to provoke them and approach the match as a final” he added.

Despite Conde’s bold statements, Ghana coach Chris Hughton remains confident in his team’s abilities.

“We are aware of the magnitude of this game. This is a game we have to win. All we can do is to prepare and make sure we put in a level of performance that allows us to win the game” he told reporters.

The match between Ghana and Mozambique kicks off at 20:00GMT at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

READ ALSO