Ghana’s defender, Denis Odoi, has urged his teammates to learn from past errors as they gear up to face Mozambique in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Monday night.

Set to compete against the bottom-placed team in their final Group B match at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Monday, January 22, Ghana is determined to secure a spot in the last 16 of the ongoing competition.

With only one point obtained from the Black Stars previous two games, mistakes have proven costly.

However, Odoi speaking ahead of the game emphasized the importance of maintaining focus in the crucial match against Os Mambas.

“If we lose, we do not lose as individuals, we win together and we lose together. I don’t think it is due to the pressure. At this level, you make certain mistakes. In the upcoming game, we have to try and avoid the small mistakes and be very ready and focused throughout the game,” he added.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:00 GMT.