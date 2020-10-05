Residents at Tinkong Apau in the Eastern region are forced to share their only source of water in the area with animals.

This is because all attempts to get the appropriate authorities to provide a potable source of water have proved futile despite numerous promises.

Chief of the area, Nana Wontumi Peprah IV, made the disclosure on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem segment ‘Beyi W’ano’ which discusses pertinent social issues in a quest to find solution.

According to him, their supposed reliable source is a stream on whose banks residents in neigbouring towns wash and bath which extends to their end for their use.

The situation, he explained, has left the Tinkong community with about 8,000 inhabitants battling skin diseases and cholera among others.

He noted his checks revealed the construction of a borehole will cost about GH¢ 12,000.00 but he has not been able to raise the money, hence appealed for the support of all.

ALSO READ:

He added that another major challenge has been the high crime rate in the area due to the absence of a police station.

However, he sent shivers down the spine of listeners when he revealed the District Assembly, that has ‘turned deaf ears’ to their plea, has blocked his attempt to construct one himself.

“I have acquired land and is willing to construct a police station myself but the assembly has asked me to stop,” he said.