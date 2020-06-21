Rapper, Michael Owusu Addo popularly known as Sarkodie has revealed the name of his son.

In a Twitter post, he revealed the baby had been named after himself.

Sarkodie’s second child with wife, Tracy is called Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr aka “MJ”.

He wrote:

“#FathersDay Augustine Owusu Addo > Michael Owusu Addo > the “King” Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr aka “MJ”

Below is his tweet