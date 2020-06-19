A video circulating on social media has captured Sarkodie‘s wife, Tracy Sarkcess holding a newborn baby following their evacuation.

The family arrived in Ghana on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, after several months of stay in the United States of America amid Ghana’s border closure.

The video, sighted on Instagram, captured moments they were waiting to be conveyed to their 14-day mandatory quarantine facility per Ghana’s travel protocols.

She was spotted in a black top wearing her nose mask as she held the baby believed to be a boy in her arms.

This has come as a surprise to many following their earlier denials of reports that suggested they had welcomed a baby boy.

Watch the video below: