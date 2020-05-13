To prove that he is the greatest of all rappers in Ghana, fast-rising internet sensation, AY Poyoo has been spotted chewing some plantain leaves to cement his rap prowess.

He has since received lots of appellations from industry players and fans who are ready to push his baby music career.

AY Poyoo is garnering lots of attention after he put out funny musical videos on his Instagram page.

AY Poyoo had the opportunity to visit Adom TV studio where he entered the show with a live goat.

Chewing some dope lyrics before I record the next banger.

Check out his recent post below: