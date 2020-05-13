Ghana has offered an opportunity to its citizens stranded in the United Kingdom (UK) to travel back home.



According to the Ghana Mission in the UK, eligible Ghanaian nationals who are willing to pay their travel cost must submit their details.



They are to do so not later than close of day on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

The details, according to the High Commission, should include name and copy of passport, bio data page, telephone contact, WhatsApp number, date of travel, email address and reason for inability to return to Ghana among others.