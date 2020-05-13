Former President John Mahama has reacted to the sentencing of former Director-General and Board Chairman of the National Communications Authority.

William Tetteh Tevie, Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie and Alhaji Osman were jailed for causing financial loss to the State.

Lawyer of the second accused [ Tevie] expressed shock at the ruling but said it was expected.

Mr Mahama has also reacted subtly to the trial of his former appointees by posting a cryptic picture on his Twitter handle which has looks like a judge blindfolded but firmly holding her scale and her sword which has deep meaning.

The former President also tweeted:

When a man points a finger at someone else, he should remember that four of his fingers are pointing at himself —Louis Nizer.

Read the tweet below: