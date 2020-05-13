A non-governmental organisation, Wawa Project, which seeks to alleviate the burden of the vulnerable and people with disabilities have presented some items to pupils of Kobina Ansa MA Basic School in the Mfantseman community.



About 15 pupils benefited from the package made up of rice, cooking oil, toiletries, sanitisers, nose masks, biscuits, tomato paste and an undisclosed amount of money to help mitigate their plight against the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The mission of the Wawa Project is to support the education of vulnerable pupils and later equip them with the needed tools and skills to be fully integrated into their communities after their education.



The goal of the project is to erase perceptions that individuals with disabilities led less fulfilled lives or were less capable of contributing to society.



Presenting the items to the pupils, Mr Frank Mensah, the assistant head teacher of Kobina Ansa School who also doubles as the Coordinator of the Project, advised the pupils to remain focused in their studies as they waited for schools to reopen.



He urged them to observe all the safety protocols of the COVID-19 to protect themselves from the disease.



Miss Oby Ukadike, Director of programmes and development of Wawa Project in her virtual message, prayed that the pandemic will end soon for them to continue with their education.



As part of their services, Wawa Project supply school uniforms for pupils, pay exam fees, medical bills and also feed them breakfast and lunch each day.



They also provide weekly stipend to the disabled pupils.