Lawyer for former Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), William Tetteh Tevie jailed for causing financial loss to the state, says the ruling was expected.

“I was shocked but to a large extent I expected the outcome,” Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

Mr Tevie was handed a five-year jail term in a case brought against him by the State.

The former Chairman, Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie was given six years with Salifu Osman, also getting five years.

High Court judge, Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, found them guilty of causing financial loss to the state to the tune of $4 million.

But lawyer Tamakloe, who represented the second accused, said he respectfully disagrees with the ruling of the judge.

“There is nothing like a sacrosanct judgement and there is an inbuilt mechanism which is an appeal,” he said.

Lawyer Tamakloe said they are waiting for the full judgement so they can file the appeal.