Entertainment pundit and music manager, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic has given names of five rappers he considers to be the top five rappers in Ghana.

He gave the names on Ghana’s leading entertainment morning show, Daybreak Hitz on Hitz 103.9 FM.

Mr Logic categorized his list of rappers into classes – new school, old school and strictly new school while contributing to the show which is now hosted by Sammy Forson, the sit-in host for Andy Dosty.

“It’s a struggle to put them together,” he said while compiling the trendy new school, adding that he won’t put Sarkodie into the old school category because he hasn’t clocked two decades.

He named Sarkodie, E.L, M.anifest, and Medikal and paused for a while before adding Omar Sterling, also known as Paedae, of R2Bees fame to the list.

Not from Two decades back, I mean trending new school. I won’t put Sarkodie into old school because he hasn’t reached 20 years. Let’s say Sarkodie, E.L, M.anifest, Medikal, Paedae… maybe I didn’t mention Paedae because he is in a group.

Talking about the strictly new school, he mentioned Strongman, Flowking Stone, Kweku Smoke, Kofi Mole before including Medikal in the list again.