Kumawood actress turned musician, Yaa Jackson, is set to release her first gospel song titled ‘BBF Ebefa.’

This comes shortly after she announced across her social media pages that she had changed and turned a new leaf.

According to her, she will no longer go back to her former days where she flaunted semi-nude pictures on social media just for attention.

Therefore, with ‘BBF Ebefa’, she is indicating that she would now live her life like the Believers Bible Fellowship (BBF) church people who are perceived to live in all holiness.

While some fans have praised her for her new personality, others think she is only doing so to promote her new gospel song.

Check it out: