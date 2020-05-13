Light heavy weight champion, Ayitey Powers, has made some eye-opening revelations about how he was helped by some angels.

According to him, the incident happened in Nigeria when he had gone to offer thanksgiving at T.B. Joshua’s Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) after he helped him secure a boxing deal in Australia.

He revealed how financial challenges left him stranded and when he thought all hope was lost, God delivered him through angels.

“Before going I took only lorry fare in, not in and out. I was stranded and all of a sudden some two men came for me not knowing they were angels. Yeah you can’t believe it.

“They were in human form they didn’t fly because if they did I will be afraid. They came like normal beings; if people understood me they will know why I like mentioning T.B. Joshua’s name,” he professed.

He revealed while he was sitting stranded, one of the angels recognised him and chattered a taxi where they drove him to SCOAN.

To lessen his plight, they rented hotel, fed him and prayed for the Holy Spirit to descend on him though they were crowded in the room.

According to Ayitey Powers, the real identity of the men was unveiled by T.B. Joshua the moment he stepped foot in the SCOAN though he had not briefed the pastor of their encounter.

“So when I got to the Synagogue church, I was informed T.B. Joshua was looking for me and he told me God loves me and His blessing was on me and he was the one who also told me the men who helped me were angels.

I was shocked because I had not told him of the men. This is one of the reasons why I trust T.B. Joshua to date [SIC],” he continued in an interview with Peace FM monitored by Adomonline.com