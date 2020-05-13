Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of fashion brand, Louis Vuitton, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Off-White has endorsed Ghanaian rapper, Edward Kofi Agyemang, popularly known as Kofi Mole, on his Instagram Stories.

Taking to his Stories to mention the rapper and again posting his new song Atwei featuring Joey B to his 5.4 million followers, it’s obvious the creative designer is a huge fan of the Afrobeats and Hip-hop rapper.

Virgil Abloh, who serves as a consultant to American rapper Kanye West, also followed Kofi Mole to receive his updates.

L-R: Kanye West and Virgil Abloh at a fashion show

Elated Kofi Mole reacted to Mr Abloh’s gesture by saying:

When @virgilabloh follows you and posts you on his story! Tonight I no go bed!!!! Right now if it no be @off____white or @louisvuitton we no go wear!!