On Tuesday, the High Court convicted former Director-General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), William Tetteh Tevie and two others for causing financial loss to the State.

Mr Tevie was handed a six-year jail term by the Court.

Also, Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie, the former Board Chairman of the Authority was jailed for six years.

Another suspect in the case, Salifu Osman, a former National Security representative coordinator was slapped with a five-year jail term.

Justice Eric Kyei Baffour found them guilty of causing $4 million financial loss to the State.

One other accused person, a businessman was, however, acquitted and discharged.

