South Africa’s government on Monday made available to citizens access to state grant for those rendered jobless due to the coronavirus.

The government’s COVID-19 relief programme for the unemployed is meant to support the vulnerable hardly hit by the crisis.

On Monday, Social Development Minister, Lindiwe Zulu, asked citizens who are unemployed and above 18 years old to apply for the grant.

But those applying must not be receiving any other state grant to qualify for this Covid-19 relief grant.

Citizens must make available while applying an ID number, name and surname, together with banking details and cell phone number.

They are also expected to have a home address or resort to their GEO locations on their smartphones to make the process easier.

South African Social Security Agency Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Busisiwe Khambula said: “In instances where people are employed, we are going to be able to take all the database that we have that will run through Sars to check as to whether those people are actually unemployed because we know that in many instances people do take chances.”

Khambula warned officials will be vigilant to prevent fraud and urged citizens not to engage people to apply on their behalf.