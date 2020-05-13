Fresh details have emerged about Ebenezer Nana Bonsu, the man who brutally mutilated the body of his 3-year-old son in Kumasi for reasons that police say are “senseless”.

It has emerged that Bonsu has a tendency for violence as he has on occasions abused his own biological mother.

Barbara Obeng, mother of the 3-year-old abused boy who also cohabited with Bonsu until five months ago, made the disclosure on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

According to Barbara, even though Bonsu occasionally abused her while they were together, it was his violent conducts against his own mother that further convinced her to quit.

I witnessed him abuse and bite his mother and that was how I got convinced that he wasn’t the right man for me to marry,” Barbara said.

Babara said the father, Ebenezer Nana Bonsu, who is currently in the grips of the police in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, where the abuse happened, vented his spleen on the little boy for wetting his bed.

Asked if Bonsu used alcohol of any form of drugs, a reason for which he may be prone to anger, Barbara replied ‘no’ but said she suspects her decision to quit the relationship may have accounted for his latest violence against their son.

Ebenezer Nana Bonsu is in the grips of Manhyia police for virtually mutilating the body of his three-year-old son.

According to Barbara the little information her son could give to her was that his further inflicted such pain him for dipping his phone in his urine.

Barbara and Ebenezer had cohabited for four years during which they gave birth to their now-abused son.

It was their relationship and subsequent pregnancy that forced Barbara out of nursing training school even though Bonsu has gone ahead to complete his university education and is currently doing his national service.

A teary Barbara who no virtually jobless, wants her ‘husband’ prosecuted and jailed.