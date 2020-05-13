Popular televangelist, Temitope Balogun Joshua, commonly referred to as T. B. Joshua, has prayed for the recovery of coronavirus patients.

The leader of The Synagogue Church of All Nations, who recently visited the prayer mountain to commune with the Almighty God for answers to the dreaded Covid-19, said during the time he was in the Prayer Mountain, God revealed to him to pray more in order to heal ‘our’ lands.

He posted: “Good Morning and win today! During the time I was in the Prayer Mountain, I knew you were praying for me. Thank you for your love and thank you for your prayer. It is time for prayer. Right now, believe that God wants to heal you. Believe that God wants to save you. Believe that God wants to bless you. Believe that God wants to deliver you, in Jesus Christ’s name. Right now, stand in faith! We serve a God who still heals, who still delivers, who still blesses. Right now, begin to believe! Begin to choose faith over fear, in Jesus Christ’s name!”

He also had a prayer for all:

READ ALSO:

Covid-19: Prophet T. B. Joshua turns to the mountain [Video]

Coronavirus caused by error in advanced technology – TB Joshua

TB Joshua breaks silence on ‘failed’ coronavirus prophecy

He posted: “Heal the sick, Lord! Touch those with COVID-19! Whatever virus, whatever affliction, sickness, disease – touch them, in the name of Jesus Christ! Whatever virus, affliction, sickness – never a sickness You cannot heal! Never a disease You cannot cure! Never a burden You cannot bear! Be delivered, in the name of Jesus! Be restored, in the name of Jesus Christ! In Jesus Christ’s name we pray! Amen.”