A 21-year-old Internet fraudster, Peter Adeleke, was on Tuesday sentenced to nine months in a correctional facility for defrauding an American of the sum of $627.

Mr Adeleke, who was put before Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, on six counts bordering on Internet fraud, was alleged to have presented himself as a female and duped the victim of the sum.

The counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Sulaeman Bashir, said Mr Adeleke at different times obtained various sums from the victim.

He said Mr Adeleke first presented himself to an American, Darrel Joyner, as a female under a false name, Beverley Les, and defrauded him of $280.

He added that the defendant also obtained the sums of $207, $90 and $50 from Joyner when he presented himself as Ciera Rogers.

Mr Adeleke had pleaded guilty under a plea bargain arrangement.

Justice Lifu sentenced him to nine months imprisonment with hard labour from June 20, 2019, when he was arrested.

Justice Lifu noted the report of Mr Adeleke’s good behaviour while in detention, saying he also observed the same during his court appearance.