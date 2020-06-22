An Officer of Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) met his death with another in critical condition after they were involved in an accident at Kuyuli in Tatale-Sanguli District in the Northern Region last night.

The sad incident occurred after the officers were chasing smugglers who were travelling on a motorbike on an unapproved route from Tatale into neighbouring Togo.

A press statement by the GIS said the two officials while chasing the smugglers rammed into a truck which they failed to notice was parked along the road.

The statement added that the officers were sent to the Tatale District Hospital where one was pronounced dead on arrival and the other in a life-threatening condition.

The body of the deceased officer has been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital morgue while the other is also receiving treatment at the same facility.

Public Affairs Officer, Christian Kobla Kekeli Zilevu explained the district is known for notoriety in smuggling activities hence the outfit’s decision to deploy officials for patrol duties.

He cautioned to deal ruthlessly with smuggling culprits when they are caught.