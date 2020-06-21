All Senior High Schools (SHS) with boarding facilities are to use one of their dormitories as isolation centres as final year students report to campus on Monday.

This centres would house students who show signs of sickness or any Covid-19 symptom, President Nana Akufo-Addo directed, Sunday.

Delivering his 12th address to the nation on government’s management of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Akufo-Addo indicated that each high school has been mapped to a health facility.

“Care would be provided to the sick by nurses assigned to these schools,” Akufo-Addo noted in the televised addressed.

Also to help prevent an outbreak of the disease in the boarding facilities, the president reiterated Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, the Minister for Education’s directive that all day students in schools with boarding facilities must move to the boarding house.

Also, no visitors would be tolerated on campus; in a bid to prevent importation of the virus into the institution.

Further, each class is to take a maximum of 25 students and eating in dining halls should be with strict social distancing protocols.

President Akufo-Addo also entreated parents to equip their wards with face masks despite the government making provisions for three each per student and staff.

The finalists will be in school for six weeks and take their exit exams, the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), which will run for two weeks.

Meanwhile, the SHS Form 2 Gold Track students are also expected to report and will be in school for six weeks to complete their first semester and break.

The president assured that his government has the interest of students at heart and will continue working to protect same.