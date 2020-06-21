The children of former President John Mahama eulogised him on Father’s Day for being an instrumental pillar in their lives.

In a video posted on Mr. Mahama’s official Facebook page, his three children; Jesse, Farida and Sharaf are seen sending warm wishes to celebrate their father.

Farida Mahama told her father; “Happy Father’s Day Daddy, you’re so kind and always there for me when I need someone to talk to, thank you for being so caring”.

ALSO READ:

“I would like to thank you for all that you have done for us and being there for us every day of our lives and I hope you know the influence you’ve had on all of us,” Jesse Mahama said.

The other, Sharaf Mahama said; We’re grateful to have you and May God guide you and bless and we show you appreciation on this day to show you lucky we are to have you”.

Watch full video below