Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have seen yet another rise in less than 24-hours, bringing the total to 14,154.

The latest 147 new cases were announced by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo during his 12th address to the nation on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

The total number of recoveries and deaths, however, remain at 10,473 and 85 respectively.

“As at Saturday, 20th June, the total number of positives, cumulatively, stands at 14,154, out of the 270,300 tests conducted. Under the revised policy, 5,925 persons have recovered and been discharged. This brings the total number of recoveries to 10,473. The number of active cases 3,596”, Nana Addo indicated.

Count of Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 8,075

Ashanti Region – 2,812

Western Region – 1,148

Central Region – 794

Eastern Region – 373

Volta Region – 314

Upper East Region – 271

Oti Region – 105

Western North Region – 82

Northern Region – 61

Savannah Region – 37

Upper West Region – 35

Bono East Region – 33

Ahafo Region – 8

North East Region – 3

Bono Region – 3