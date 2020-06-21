President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has addressed the country for the 12th time on the easing of Coronavirus related restrictions.

The President’s address among other things touched on measures put in place ahead of the re-opening of Senior High Schools (SHS) for final year and Gold track students on Monday June 22, 2020.

Below are some of his directives on schools as they reopen;

Senior High School 3 students will be in school for 6 weeks before sitting for WASSCE over a period of 2 weeks.

Gold Track students will be in school for 6 before going on vacation. All SHSs nationwide have been fumigated and disinfected.

Government will make pickup vehicles available to senior high schools that did not receive any in 2016.

One dormitory block per senior high school should be set aside as an isolation centre, in case a students falls sick. Eating in dining halls will be in appropriate numbers.

No visiting to the schools will be allowed. There will be no mass gatherings and no sporting activities. One dormitory must be used as isolation centre in every school.

Every school will be assigned to a nearby health facility. 3/3.

According to the President, if you are arrested for not wearing the face mask your sanction could be severe. Failure to wear it remains a criminal offense.