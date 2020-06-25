Rapper T.I is trying to mend his relationship with daughter, Deyjah Harris, for making public that he regularly checked her hymen to make sure that she is a virgin.

In a new episode of ‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle’ which aired on Monday, June 22, the rapper could be seen apologising to Miss Harris after the latter ignored him during their trip to Mexico back in 2019.

“I realise how inappropriate the conversation about Deyjah on the podcast may have been and I hold myself accountable and take full responsibility,” T.I. admitted.

“I was wrong. I am willing to accept full accountability, one hundred percent, for everything I may have said that shouldn’t have been said.

“I apologise to Deyjah. You know I love you. You know I’ve always gone above and beyond to do everything and anything possible to make you happy and keep you protected.

MORE:

“However, I must now acknowledge the fact that you’ve now become a young lady. I understand that. Some lessons are harder than others, but the important thing is – make sure you get the lesson,” he continued.

Prior to this, Miss Harris admitted to feeling “embarrassed” after she first found out that she was being talked about online.

“I’m scrolling on Twitter and I see I’m tagged in a post and all I see is ‘gynecologist,’ and I didn’t even need to read the whole title. I just knew,” she opened up.