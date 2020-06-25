The National Circles Council (NCC) is almost through in gathering data on its fan base to help contribute financially towards the running of the club.

Nana Kwame Dankwa, a former Management Member, believes a credible data on the fan base of the club will help generate revenue for the financing of the club to change its fortunes.

According to him, revenue earned from gate proceeds could not solve the monetary problems of the club, but supporters contributing monthly would help support management to ease the financial burden.

Mr Dankwa noted that the current NCC Board was working hard to mobilise a data fan base to allow supporters to pay their dues to push the club and not rely solely on management.

“We can mobilise supporters to pay dues every month which will support management,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“There are so many people in the country who have not travelled outside but they pay dues to their European clubs as a form of financial support.

“We are almost 90 per cent through gathering data on a fan base to contribute our quota to the club. Kotoko’s fan base has been supportive of management; the fan base of Kotoko used to pay Isaac Owusu Ninja’s salary,” he recalled.

“In fact, the current NCC Board, led by Christopher Demanya, wants to leave a legacy before their tenure comes to an end. It’s part of the Board’s agenda to establish Kotoko fan base which will attract sponsors to the club,” he revealed.