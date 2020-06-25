A 43-year-old man, Ikechukwu Ekenta, has been arrested for allegedly raping his three-year-old daughter in Anambra State.



According to reports, the victim was defiled on the 28th of April 2020, the day her mother put to bed another child but has been recently arrested following aid by the Women and Children’s Affair Commission.



Narrating her ordeal, the victim said her daddy put his ‘komkom’ (penis) inside her private part while she was asleep and she woke with sharp pain.



In an interview, Mr Ekenta denied inserting his manhood inside her, but rather used his fingers in the heat of his sexual desire.

As expected, he blamed the unfortunate incident on evil spirits whom he claimed forces him to behave abnormally periodically.

Also, explaining what she encountered on her return from hospital, the wife of the alleged rapist, Mrs Ekenta, said she noticed her child groan in pain while bathing her and on enquiry, discovered that her husband had defiled her daughter.



The new mum added that she hurriedly asked her husband what transpired and he admitted committing the crime and took the girl to the hospital where it was noticed that he used his penis instead of his hands as he claimed.



She stated that she complained to the parents of her husband but they threatened to deal with her if she dares tell anyone until a whistleblower came to her aid.

It was later reported to the Commission which swore to bring the culprit to book at all costs.



