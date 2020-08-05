Wilfred Kweku Osei Palmer has dismissed reports claiming he has received an Executive summary verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The much-anticipated ruling was expected on Tuesday, August 4 but no verdict has been passed.

Albert Commey and Takyi Arhin – who are close confidants of Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss, Kurt Okraku, made a shocking claim on Tuesday that both parties to the case have received an executive summary verdict from the global tribunal.

In response, the applicant has issued a statement on Wednesday to clarify the ‘distortion and misinformation.’

“Contrary to reports suggesting our lawyers have received the much-anticipated ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), we wish to establish the fact that our lawyers are yet to receive the ruling from CAS,” Mr Palmer said in a statement on Wednesday.

“CAS has not given any reason for the delay, but we are hopeful that in due course the ruling will be sent to all parties concerned,” he said.

Mr Palmer is seeking to overturn GFA’s Presidential election held last year after being disqualified.

The Tema Youth FC president dragged the FA to the apex of world sports court after he was disqualified from contesting the 2019 Presidential election by the Normalisation Committee.

There are two things likely to happen – CAS to throw out the case and allow the status quo to remain or order for a re-run of the election if it was deemed the plaintiff was unfairly disqualified from the race.