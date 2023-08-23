Member of Parliament for Atiwa Constituency who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei Asare, has underscored the need for the constituents to be part of governance and its associated issues in order to carry all along in the development of communities and the nation.

Development, she stressed, starts with the people and that will get everyone onboard in the prosecution of national agenda.

The MP added that when Ghanaians are aware of what Parliament does and in extension goverment, it helps in consensus building and prioritizing agenda for development.

She made the observation when he engaged her constituents on programmes and issues in Parliament.

She visited communities such as Abekwase, Kwame-Dotor, Ehiawoamwu, Asunoni and Aworoamsua-Kwakwaduam. The rest are Osorase-Krobom and Adeammra.

She has been educating constituents on issues in Parliament, taxes , budget, policies and laws among others.

She also spoke about education and employment.

She touched on youth unemployment and measures government was taking, provision of infrastructure in health under agenda 111 , the critical attention in Technical Vocational Education and boost in the agricultural sector.

The MP also outlined progress in the industrialisation drive, digitalisation and revenue mobilisation to expand the tax base.

The Minister pointed out that the government was trying to reduce human intervention, especially with revenue collection points.

She revealed that the introduction of Ghana Gov. payment platform has been very efficient.

Some of the constituents shared their concerns with the MP and commended her for her constant support and making them part of the agenda.

Traditional leaders in those areas where the minister visited also commended her sterling performance.