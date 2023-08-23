A flag bearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Boakye Kyeremanten Agyarko, has weighed in on the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu’s tenure.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, Mr Agyarko expressed his views on Mr Amidu’s period and its implications.

He noted the significance of patience in governance and stressed the importance of collaborative efforts to incorporate diverse perspectives.

Mr Agyarko said Mr Amidu’s opportunity to serve within the NPP government was a privilege, but he ultimately conducted himself in a counterproductive manner.

“There was some commotion during his tenure, and I believe there were better alternatives to address his grievances.”

The former minister noted that Mr Amidu’s conduct not only hindered effective governance but also made it challenging for the ruling party to consider appointing individuals from opposition parties in the future.

This notwithstanding, he expressed his determination to institute change by adopting a more inclusive approach.

“I intend to foster a different environment where stakeholders, irrespective of their party affiliations, are welcomed on board. This, I believe, is a cornerstone of a thriving democracy.”

Boakye Agyarko recites powerful Quran verse

I will appoint ministers from opposition parties if… – Boakye Agyarko…

Boakye Agyarko condemns NPP’s unfair treatment of Dombo’s descendants