A flag bearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Agyarko, has expressed his frustration regarding the treatment of Dombo descendants under the administration of the New Patriotic Party government.

Mr Agyarko expressed his reservations, stating, “Are these the ways in which we honor Dombo? Instead, we are bestowing honor upon individuals who haven’t earned it.” He made these remarks during an exclusive interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday.

Mr Agyarko disclosed that Dombo had three wives and a total of 30 children, adding that among Dombo’s children, only three remain recognizable: Ajara, Rabbi, and another unnamed individual.

Mr Agyarko lamented the perceived neglect shown towards Dombo’s children.

“The NPP seems to disregard the welfare of his children,” he said.

For instance, Mr Agyarko revealed a bureaucratic obstacle faced by Ajara, who had previously been employed in the Foreign Affairs department.

He disclosed, ‘For almost a year now, Ajara’s car, which she intended to use for retirement, remains stuck at the port due to unresolved issues.’

Recalling a past occurrence during the tenure of former President Kufuor, Mr Agyarko stated; “Ajara once sought a desilting contract from a particular minister. Unfortunately, the minister declined, citing that politics is not a matter of inheritance”.

He wondered the reason behind sidelining individuals connected to Dombo’s heritage.

To him, many of Dombo’s descendants have attained master’s degrees but grapple with employment challenges.

He criticized the NPP’s priorities, stating, “We appear to be sidelining the very descendants of those who fought for the party’s principles while undeserving individuals are being honored instead. If Dombo were alive today, he would likely reject this treatment.”

The NPP founding member revealed a specific case involving Ajara’s daughter, who had twice held the position of Jerapa women’s organizer.

He expressed sadness at her unsuccessful bids to become a District Chief Executive (DCE) under the Akufo-Addo government.

Mr Agyarko questioned the party’s commitment to honoring Dombo’s legacy, stating, “Is this how we honor Dombo, by favoring outsiders over his own descendants?”

ALSO READ: