An aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Kyeremanten Agyarko, has expressed his view on the winner takes all politics system at play in Ghana.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Show, he said he would appoint ministers from opposition parties should they have the right criteria for the job.

Admitting that the decision will be a tough one, he indicated there will be a dialogue and consultation with his party’s leadership.

“I will appoint ministers from the opposition party with consultation and dialogue with my party’s leadership. Leadership is convincing people to go with certain decisions. It’s very tough being a leader but you don’t have to give up.

“When people oppose you there may be darker secrets that can be discovered through dialogue. With that, you’ll arrive at your destination.”

The former minister said that Ghana deserves a leader who has solutions for its biggest enemy, poverty.

He reiterated that the NPP as a party needs a grassroots person and unifier to help the members heal and resolve all issues.

