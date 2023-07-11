A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Agyarko, has emphasised the importance of not being “doggish and slavish” when it comes to the country’s economic state.

Speaking in an interview with Bernard Avle on Citi TV, Mr Agyarko acknowledged the economic challenges faced by the country but expressed his unwavering belief in the NPP’s ability to address those challenges.

“Yes, the economy is tough, and yes we’ve made mistakes, but I still have an abiding faith in the NPP’s ability to recover itself. There is a short time period, yes, but we can do it.

“First of all, I am of a political conviction and background that we need not be doggish and slavish about things,” he stated.

He stressed the need to avoid a rigid mindset and instead accept flaws and make efforts towards necessary readjustments.

Mr Agyarko emphasized that within the party’s ideological framework, there is room for admitting mistakes and proposing alternatives to achieve the same goals.

“It should be possible to make admissions and proffer alternatives because our ideology is not a straight jacket, it allows you options within the policy framework to achieve the same goal,” he added.

In preparation for the 2024 general election, Mr Agyarko emphasised the importance of the party acknowledging instances where errors were made and accepting that there may have been better approaches.

He believed that this approach would enhance the party’s credibility and position it better to fulfil its mandate.

ALSO READ: