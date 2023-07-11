Kpassa ECG Basic ‘A’ school in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti Region has benefitted from the benevolence of Axis Pension Trust Limited.

In April 2022, Adom News reported the six-classroom unit was left in a devastating state after a rainstorm.

The school block has been refurbished by Axis Pension Trust Limited after several appeals were made to relevant stakeholders.

Speaking in an interview, the headmistress of the school, Ninsaw Azumah Gifty, commended the company for their efforts.

According to her, though the structure has been fixed, the school is faced with numerous challenges that include inadequate furniture, a computer laboratory, learning materials, and access to potable water.

She called on the government and Non-Governmental Organisations to come to their aid.

The P.T.A. chairperson of the school, Amose Tanle, also appealed for an extension of classroom infrastructure.

Head of sales at Axis Pension Trust Limited, Paa Kofi Ankomah, indicated that the gesture was part of the company’s commitment to improve the region’s education sector by providing a conducive environment under which pupils can effectively learn.

He pledged that the company will assist the school and urged parents to support their wards with the necessary learning materials to meet academic standards.

