The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for BUEM-Jasikan in the Oti Region, Elizabeth Kessewa Adjornor, has commissioned an ultra-modern Community-Base Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound with nurses quarters at Akaa, in the Buem-Jasikan of the Oti Region after Adom News reported on their deplorable condition.

A report by Adom News’ Obrempongba Owusu last October revealed that the deplorable health facility that was housed in a structure belonging to Ghana Cocoa Board was unsafe for nurses and patients to promote quality healthcare delivery.

The facility, valued at GHc447,000, was funded from the Assemblies’ Common Fund Responsiveness Factor Grant (DACF-RFG).

Commissioning the facility, Elizabeth Kessewa Adjornor said the facility formed part of the government’s resolve to improve upon healthcare delivery in the community who are mostly farmers.

She emphasised that the health facility would go a long way to improve on the socio-economic development of the chiefs and people of the community and the entire municipality.



The MCE advised the community to maintain the facility regularly to enable it last longer.

The Municipal Health Director and Nurse in charge of the facility, Isaac Annobil and Dorcas Konadu, commended the assembly, especially the MCE for the facility that will improve on the health needs of the people.



They stressed on the need for members of the community to patronise the facility while emphasising the preparedness of their outfit to work with the community.

Okyeame Kwaku Acquah and some community members also appreciated the good works of the MCE and government for the massive development undertaken in the Municipality of which the Akaa community is benefiting.

They said the CHPS compound will contribute immensely to the saving of lives of the people of Akaa and its environs, adding that the facility will be very helpful to the pregnant and expecting mothers, children and the aged who have to access healthcare in farming communities.

