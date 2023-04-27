The chiefs and residents of Assin Nsene, a farming community in the Assin South District of the Central Region, have performed rituals over the death of a 15-year-old pregnant girl.

The act is to officially invite the river god in the community to spiritually hunt the killer who committed the heinous crime in the bush.

The deceased, who was five months pregnant, was murdered in cold blood on March 8, 2023, with her head chopped off.

The chief of the community, Nana Adjei Okopa I, who is of the view that the traditional justice system takes a longer period, has employed the service of a river god ‘Asuo Sika’ to hunt the perpetrators to confess openly to the police for further action.

Performing the rituals on Wednesday, he declared justice delayed, is justice denied, hence the need for them to also play a part.

Nana Okopa I added that leadership is unperturbed about what people may say about their decision to employ the services of the gods, because, the most important thing at this moment is the results.

