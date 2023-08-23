Nigerian music star Burna Boy, who is set to release his new album, I Told Them on August 25, has caused a stir in the music industry by saying the Afrobeats genre has no substance.

According to him, about 90 per cent of musicians who patronise the Afrobeats genre, that has inundated several digital music stores internationally, have no substance in their lyrics.

He explained in an interview with Zane Lowe that musicians must throw light on their essence where they can compose songs detailing their good, bad, great and worse times literally.

The statement has since sparked conversations on social media with many fans of the genre, especially music lovers in Nigeria, slamming him for “disgracing” the genre.

Burna Boy said Nigerian musicians who do Afrobeats songs are always preaching good moments but “life is not always about good times.”

There is no substance in the music people refer to as Afrobeats; in fact, it is mostly about nothing.

Burna Boy sees Afrobeats as a window that should allow us to witness true essence of artistes… “musicians must sing about their real life experiences; the good, bad, and ugly!” https://t.co/oO2rFilETJ — Dennis Adu 'Slymm' (@Dennis_slymm) August 22, 2023

